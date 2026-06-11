FAA Seeks Input on Ramp Worker Safety

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking industry feedback as part of a broad review of airport ramp worker safety.

The effort is required under Section 353 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and focuses on identifying hazards and reducing accidents and incidents tied to aircraft ingestion and jet blast zones.

To support the review, the FAA has launched a national Ramp Worker Safety Questionnaire and is asking for input from frontline ramp personnel, FBOs, operators, airports, airlines, manufacturers, labor organizations and aviation safety professionals.

The National Air Transportation Association said it has worked with FAA officials and industry stakeholders as ramp safety provisions moved through the reauthorization process, supporting a practical, data-driven approach to improving safety without creating unnecessary operational burdens.

NATA is encouraging members involved in ground operations, line service, fueling, maintenance support and airport operations to participate in the survey and share operational experience, observations and best practices.

The FAA will use responses to evaluate existing safety guidance, training and technologies and develop recommendations aimed at improving ramp safety across the industry.

The survey is open through July 3, 2026.

Access the FAA Ramp Worker Safety Questionnaire here: https://fly.nata.aero/e/875751/touchpoints-8c25fb92-submit/bvxjb4/4020821424/h/aDFAsV1UlIqxc1rClYJbaVv5JOr8xDS1XWQ29UNN2hs.