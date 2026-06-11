dnata Appoints Maura Geertsma to Lead Corporate Travel Business

dnata Travel Group has appointed Maura Geertsma as Divisional Vice President, Corporate Travel, a newly created role aimed at supporting the company’s regional growth and strengthening its corporate travel programs.

Based in Dubai, Geertsma will oversee dnata Travel Management, the group’s corporate travel business. She will work with regional leadership across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq to enhance service delivery, strengthen market positioning and support strategic growth.

Geertsma brings more than 20 years of international experience across the travel, hospitality and mobility sectors, with leadership roles spanning EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

dnata Travel Management provides end-to-end corporate travel programs supported by technology, regional expertise and real-time duty of care capabilities. The company said it is expanding its data-led and digital offerings as traveler expectations shift toward more flexible, premium and purposeful travel.

“We are delighted to welcome Maura to the dnata Travel Group Executive Team,” said John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group. “Maura’s global perspective and people-first leadership will help us scale technology-driven programs, from online booking tools and virtual payments to real-time visibility, while continuing to support our busiest routes within the GCC and globally.”

“My focus is to keep the traveler at the center, raise the bar for premium and executive journeys, and deliver measurable value for our clients,” Geertsma said. “I look forward to partnering with our customers and teams as we build the next phase of sustainable, connected, end-to-end corporate travel.”