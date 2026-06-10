Swissport Enters China with Launch at Shanghai Pudong Cargo Hub

Swissport International has officially entered the Chinese market, launching cargo operations at the Digital & Intelligent International Cargo Terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, one of the world's busiest air freight hubs.

The new operation is part of Swissport’s broader Asia growth strategy and follows a partnership agreement signed in October 2025 with Smarex, a joint venture between AVINEX Logistics and China Eastern Airlines Logistics. Swissport said the facility combines its global cargo handling expertise with advanced digital infrastructure designed to support China's rapidly expanding cross-border e-commerce market.

“Launching operations at Shanghai Pudong International Airport is a defining moment for Swissport in Asia and globally,” said Warwick Brady, CEO and president of Swissport International. “This partnership positions Swissport at the forefront of the cross-border e-commerce revolution while setting new standards for smart cargo handling.”

The operation connects Shanghai directly to Swissport’s global network of 312 airports across 49 countries, linking the Chinese cargo gateway with major freight hubs in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Swissport said the enhanced connectivity will help streamline international cargo flows and improve transit times on key trade routes.

The 144,000-square-meter cargo facility is designed to support growing e-commerce demand through automated sorting systems, digital cargo management tools and streamlined customs processes. The terminal also includes 15,000 square meters of temperature-controlled space capable of handling pharmaceuticals, perishables and other sensitive cargo at temperatures ranging from -60°C to +25°C.

According to Swissport, the facility incorporates AI-enabled systems that support real-time operational decision-making and optimize cargo handling and sorting processes. The terminal is fully electrified, aligning with the company’s sustainability objectives and efforts to reduce emissions across its global ground handling network.

Brad Moore, CEO of Swissport APAC, said the company expects cargo volumes at Shanghai Pudong to grow by approximately 8% to 10% in the coming years as connectivity and operational efficiency improve across major trade corridors.

Swissport said the partnership with Smarex combines local logistics expertise with international cargo handling standards and is intended to serve as a model for future intelligent cargo terminal developments across its global network.