Help Shape the Future of Aviation Safety Training

Ground Support Worldwide contributor Mario Pierobon is seeking input from aviation professionals for a research project being conducted by startup AlphaOmega Safety AI.

The survey supports the validation of the Competency-Based Meta-Tech AI Savvy (CBMTAI) aviation safety management training model, which integrates AI tutoring, web-based immersive simulation, and traditional classroom delivery into a single learning platform. The initiative addresses a challenge familiar to many in the industry: the transition from frontline operational roles into safety management positions requires a shift in mindset and decision-making approach that traditional classroom instruction alone may not fully develop.

The platform is designed for professionals across civil aviation - including airlines, maintenance organisations, CAMOs, ATOs, and ground handlers - and places particular emphasis on behavioral competency development through high-pressure crisis management scenarios delivered without VR headsets, alongside a 24/7 AI tutor trained on course-specific materials.

The brief survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and is open to aviation professionals across all career stages and sectors. Participants will be asked about their experiences with current training methods, perceptions of immersive and AI-assisted learning environments, and professional development priorities. Results will inform the ongoing development of the model.

We invite interested aviation professionals to share their perspectives by completing the survey here.