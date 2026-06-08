IATA Says Brazil Could Become Global Leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Brazil has the potential to become one of the world's leading producers of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which highlighted the country's advantages during its 82nd Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

IATA said Brazil's abundant biomass resources, established biofuels industry and relatively clean electricity grid position the country to play a major role in aviation's long-term decarbonization efforts while also creating new economic opportunities.

The airline industry is expected to require approximately 500 million metric tons of SAF annually to meet its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. IATA estimates Brazil could supply a significant portion of that demand, with biomass feedstock potential reaching about 180 million metric tons by mid-century, enough to support roughly 60 million metric tons of SAF production.

In the shorter term, sustainably sourced sugar-based ethanol, along with virgin and waste oils, could provide feedstocks capable of producing approximately 12 million metric tons of SAF by 2030. According to IATA, that volume would be roughly five times greater than the estimated global SAF production expected in 2026.

"Brazil has all the ingredients to be a global SAF powerhouse," said Willie Walsh. "Brazil has a real opportunity to be a global leader in aviation's decarbonization."

IATA noted that Brazil already has approximately 15 SAF projects under development. If all move forward, they could add roughly 2 million metric tons of SAF production capacity.

Beyond feedstock availability, the association pointed to Brazil's decades of experience producing ethanol and its established refining infrastructure as key advantages. Those capabilities could help accelerate development of SAF pathways such as hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) and ethanol-to-jet fuel technologies, potentially positioning Brazil as a future SAF exporter.

IATA also emphasized the broader economic benefits that could accompany large-scale SAF production, including growth across agriculture, refining, logistics and fuel manufacturing sectors, along with increased energy security and job creation.

Despite the opportunity, IATA cautioned that significant investment and supportive policies will be needed to scale production. Priorities include expanding conversion technologies, improving transportation and logistics networks, strengthening financing mechanisms and aligning regulations with international sustainability standards.

The association also backed the development of a book-and-claim system based on tradable SAF certificates through Brazil's Fuel of the Future framework, known as ProBioQAV. IATA said such a system could help connect Brazil's SAF market with global programs such as Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, while ensuring production capacity is established before SAF usage mandates take effect.

"Brazil has many advantages—both in terms of natural resources and vast experience—that should give the country a world-leading role in SAF markets," said Marie Owens Thomsen. "The scale of Brazil's potential is such that the economic rewards could be transformative."