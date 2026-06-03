IATA, ICAO Strengthen Cooperation on SAF Tracking and Transparency

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have agreed to deepen cooperation on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tracking and reporting as the aviation industry works toward its long-term decarbonization goals.

The announcement was made during ICAO Aviation Climate Week in Montreal and focuses on improving transparency, data integrity and accountability around SAF production, distribution and use.

For aviation stakeholders, the effort reflects a growing emphasis on creating reliable systems to measure emissions reductions and track progress toward the industry's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Under the agreement, IATA and ICAO will explore how SAF registries and associated data can support ICAO's Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) monitoring and reporting framework. The organizations will also examine how fuel accounting systems can be used to improve emissions tracking across international aviation.

According to IATA Director General Willie Walsh, credible tracking is essential for accurately measuring the environmental benefits delivered by SAF. He said data collected through the Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO) SAF Registry and similar systems could help improve reporting, build stakeholder confidence and support wider SAF adoption.

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar said achieving aviation's net-zero ambitions will require greater transparency and collaboration across the industry. He noted that stronger monitoring capabilities and improved visibility into SAF supply chains can help ensure climate investments are recognized consistently under global aviation frameworks.

The collaboration comes as airlines, airports, fuel producers and governments continue to seek ways to scale SAF production while establishing common standards for tracking environmental benefits. Industry groups have repeatedly identified transparent accounting and reporting systems as key components in accelerating SAF deployment worldwide.