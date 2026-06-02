BGS Expands Freebird Airlines Fueling Partnership for Summer Season

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has expanded its fueling partnership with Freebird Airlines ahead of the summer 2026 travel season, extending support across several Baltic airports and adding a new location in the Czech Republic.

Under renewed agreements, BGS will continue providing into-plane fueling services for the Turkish leisure carrier at Tallinn Airport, Kaunas Airport and Palanga Airport. The companies also signed a new agreement covering Ostrava Airport, where Freebird Airlines plans to launch operations for the summer season.

The expanded partnership gives Freebird Airlines fueling support across multiple stations as it prepares for seasonal charter operations in Europe.

“As airlines prepare for the busy summer travel season, operational flexibility and consistent support across multiple stations become increasingly important,” said Vitalis Dudys, Head of Commerce at BGS Group. “We are pleased to continue and expand our cooperation with Freebird Airlines and support their operations across different markets in the region.”

Erhan Taşkın, Director Ground Operations at Freebird Airlines, said having a trusted fueling partner in multiple locations helps the airline maintain operational consistency during the summer period.

Freebird Airlines, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, has carried millions of passengers across Europe and leisure markets since its establishment in 2000. The expanded cooperation supports its seasonal operations in the Baltics and planned expansion into Ostrava.