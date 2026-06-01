Loganair Signs Long-Term SAF Supply Agreement With ClimaHtech Green Flight

Loganair has signed a 15-year sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with ClimaHtech Green Flight, marking a long-term commitment to reducing emissions across the regional carrier’s UK network.

Under the agreement, ClimaHtech Green Flight plans to supply SAF produced through its BioSAF and eSAF technology pathways, which use waste biomass feedstocks and renewable electricity to create lower-carbon aviation fuel. The companies said the partnership supports efforts to expand domestic SAF production while advancing decarbonization goals for regional aviation.

The fuel is expected to be produced through ClimaHtech Green Flight’s planned first-of-a-kind SAF facility, which is being developed to serve regions aligned with Loganair’s network across Scotland, Northern Ireland and other UK destinations.

Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah said regional airlines face unique challenges in reducing emissions because many of the communities they serve rely on air service as an essential transportation link.

“This long-term agreement with ClimaHtech Green Flight is an important step in securing access to sustainable aviation fuel that is produced closer to where we operate, supports UK supply chains and reflects our commitment to lowering our carbon footprint,” Farajallah said.

ClimaHtech Green Flight CEO Mel Courtney said the agreement demonstrates airline confidence in the company’s SAF production approach, which is designed to operate alongside intermittent renewable energy sources while maximizing energy and biomass efficiency.

The agreement aligns with the UK government’s SAF mandate and the companies’ shared goal of developing scalable fuel production closer to regional aviation markets. ClimaHtech Green Flight is targeting 2029 for initial SAF supply as project development, regulatory approvals and site selection efforts continue.