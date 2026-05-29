NorSAF, KBR Advance Plans For 100% Drop-In SAF Facility In Latvia

NorSAF has signed a permanent license agreement with KBR for the deployment of PureSAF technology, supporting plans for what the companies say could become Europe’s first commercial-scale facility capable of producing 100% drop-in sustainable aviation fuel.

PureSAF was invented and developed by Swedish Biofuels AB and is exclusively licensed to KBR for commercial deployment. The technology is currently certified for use in a 50/50 blend with conventional jet fuel, with regulatory approval for 100% drop-in use in Europe expected to advance in 2026, subject to ASTM certification.

Unlike conventional SAF, which typically must be blended with fossil kerosene, a 100% drop-in fuel is designed to chemically mimic conventional jet fuel, allowing it to be used in existing aircraft and fueling infrastructure without modification.

The proposed NorSAF facility would be located at the Port of Liepaja in Latvia and is targeted to begin operations in 2031. The project is expected to produce up to 100,000 tons of SAF and eSAF annually using advanced bioethanol, green hydrogen and biogenic CO₂.

NorSAF said the production process could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 83% compared with conventional jet fuel production. The company also intends to source feedstocks within Europe to support energy independence and industrial resilience.

The project remains subject to completion of development phases, construction approval and support from strategic partners and investors.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with KBR to bring PureSAF technology to Europe,” said Jānis Kisiels, board member of NorSAF. “Recent global events have underscored that energy sovereignty is no longer just an economic goal, but a matter of national and regional security.”

Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said the project supports Latvia’s transition toward cleaner aviation and could help scale SAF production in Europe.

NorSAF is a Latvia-based sustainable fuel developer. Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider, is acting as a partner on the project. NorSAF said the partnership will provide access to aviation infrastructure, including Baltic Ground Services’ experience in SAF supply and distribution.