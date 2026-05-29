Air Cargo Demand Rises Despite Middle East Disruptions

Global air cargo demand increased 4% year over year in April, supported by strong trade flows across Asia, even as conflict in the Middle East disrupted major cargo hubs and reshaped freight networks, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association.

IATA reported that cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose 4% compared to April 2025, while available cargo capacity fell 0.4%. The organization said freighter operators helped absorb demand as geopolitical instability constrained capacity on key trade corridors.

“Air cargo demand grew 4% year-on-year in April, driven by strong Asia-linked trade flows,” said Willie Walsh. He noted that disruption at Gulf hubs tied to the conflict in the Middle East continued to affect trade routes and operating conditions.

The results come as global trade faces renewed pressure. IATA said global trade volumes fell 2.1% month over month in March after four consecutive months of growth. At the same time, jet fuel prices increased 121.1% year over year and crude oil prices rose 77.7%.

Despite those challenges, manufacturing indicators remained positive. The global Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 53.4 in April, while the PMI for new export orders reached 50.2, both above the 50-point threshold that signals expansion.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific airlines posted the strongest cargo growth, with demand rising 10.5% year over year and capacity increasing 5.3%. European carriers recorded 6% growth, while North American airlines saw demand increase 5%.

Middle Eastern carriers experienced the steepest decline, with cargo demand falling 18.2% and capacity dropping 22.9% as the region continued to face operational disruptions. African carriers reported a 7.7% increase in demand, while Latin American and Caribbean operators saw demand decline 2.8%.

Trade lane performance reflected the uneven market conditions. Europe-Asia traffic increased 16.2%, marking 38 consecutive months of growth, while intra-Asia volumes rose 13%. Africa-Asia traffic climbed 12.8%, extending a 10-month growth streak.

In contrast, routes tied to the Middle East saw sharp declines. Traffic between Europe and the Middle East fell 25.9%, while Middle East-Asia volumes dropped 22.4%. Europe-North America traffic also slipped 1% year over year.

For ground handlers and cargo operators, the data highlights how shifting trade flows and regional disruptions continue to drive demand for flexible cargo handling capacity, particularly across Asia-linked networks and freighter-heavy operations.