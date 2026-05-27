Menzies Aviation Expands TaxiBot Operations at Amsterdam Schiphol With easyJet

Menzies Aviation is supporting the expanded deployment of electric TaxiBot aircraft towing technology at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in collaboration with easyJet and airport partners, marking another step toward lower-emission ground operations in Europe.

TaxiBot is a semi-robotic electric towing system that allows aircraft to move between the gate and runway without using their main engines, helping reduce fuel burn, emissions and ramp noise during taxi operations.

The rollout follows a successful trial earlier this year, with easyJet now deploying the technology on three additional Airbus A320neo aircraft operating at Schiphol. The airport is the first in Europe to implement electric TaxiBot operations for Airbus aircraft.

According to the companies, TaxiBot is expected to reduce fuel consumption by an average of 95 kilograms per flight while cutting approximately 299 kilograms of CO₂ emissions. The system also reduces apron noise and improves local air quality for ground crews working in close proximity to aircraft movements.

At broader scale, TaxiBot technology could reduce fuel consumption during taxiing by up to 65%, while also lowering CO₂, NOx and ultrafine particle emissions.

As a key ground handling partner at Schiphol, Menzies Aviation is responsible for integrating the technology into live ramp operations, including operating the TaxiBot vehicles, training employees and coordinating aircraft movements during turnarounds.

Menzies has operated at Schiphol for more than 33 years and has partnered with easyJet for three decades, providing passenger, ramp and deicing services at one of the carrier’s largest European bases.

“The deployment of TaxiBot at Schiphol illustrates our capability to collaborate with partners to implement new technology in day-to-day ground operations,” said Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, EVP Europe at Menzies Aviation. “At Menzies, we’re focused on delivering solutions that improve efficiency, enhance safety and reduce emissions.”

The project also reflects a growing industry push to reduce emissions from aircraft ground movements, an area increasingly drawing attention from airports, airlines and ground handlers pursuing broader net-zero targets. Menzies said the TaxiBot deployment aligns with its “All In” sustainability strategy and goal of achieving net-zero operations by 2045.