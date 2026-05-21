IATA Urges Ground Handlers to Accelerate Standards Adoption, GSE Modernization and Digitalization

Ground handlers must intensify efforts to standardize operations, modernize equipment fleets and embrace digital technologies if the aviation industry is to keep pace with growing demand while maintaining safety and efficiency, according to Monika Mejstrikova, director of ground operations at the International Air Transport Association.

Speaking at the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Cairo, Mejstrikova said the industry faces mounting pressure from increasing traffic volumes, infrastructure constraints, workforce challenges and geopolitical instability that is disrupting operations through airspace closures, diversions and fuel supply concerns.

“Ground handling has always been complex. But today, that complexity is growing and the margin for error is shrinking,” Mejstrikova said, noting that strong safety discipline remains essential as operational pressures increase.

While highlighting the industry's safety performance, she pointed to areas where significant improvement is still needed. In 2025, the industry recorded no fatal ground handling accidents and one serious injury across nearly 40 million flights. However, more than 29,000 aircraft damage events and nearly 38,000 loading errors were also reported.

“These are not just numbers,” Mejstrikova said. “Each is a moment where something didn’t go as planned.”

To address those challenges, IATA is focusing on three priorities: stronger implementation of global standards, modernization of ground support equipment (GSE) fleets and increased digitalization.

On standards adoption, Mejstrikova said use of the IATA Operational Portal continues to expand, with more than 1,000 registered users, including 280 airlines and more than 700 ground handling accounts. A total of 582 organizations have reported their adoption rates for the IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM), while more than 500 organizations have shared alignment with Airport Handling Manual (AHM) training requirements.

She also highlighted progress in the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) program. Nearly 300 audits were conducted in 2025 under an updated audit model that includes remote documentation reviews and greater focus on operational practices on the ramp, in warehouses and at gates. Today, ISAGO supports more than 230 ground handling service providers operating at 441 accredited stations across more than 250 airports, with audit reports used by more than 200 airlines.

Mejstrikova said modernization of GSE fleets remains critical to reducing aircraft damage and improving operational performance. Since launching the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024, IATA has received more than 450 applications, validated 187 stations and recognized 75 stations for reducing operational risk through advanced equipment technologies such as anti-collision and positioning systems.

Beyond safety, she emphasized the environmental benefits of transitioning from diesel-powered equipment to electric fleets. According to IATA, electric GSE can reduce turnaround-related emissions by 35% to 52%, depending on equipment types and electricity sources. Mejstrikova also pointed to growing interest in autonomous GSE and future hydrogen-powered equipment for high-power applications such as pushback tractors and ground power units.

Digitalization formed the third major theme of her remarks, with particular attention given to baggage operations and aircraft loading processes.

Mejstrikova cited recent passenger research showing that 81% of travelers want better baggage tracking and 88% expect real-time updates on mobile devices. To meet those expectations, IATA is advancing its Global Baggage Roadmap and recently launched the Baggage Community System (BCS), a platform designed to connect airlines, airports and ground handlers through real-time baggage information sharing. A testing environment is already active, with the first release planned later this year.

She also highlighted adoption of the X565 data standard for aircraft weight and balance information, which replaces manual processes with digital workflows. Airlines using digital load control and reconciliation systems have reported reductions in loading errors exceeding 90%, according to Mejstrikova.

Other digital initiatives include expanded use of RFID, GPS, Bluetooth Low Energy tracking technologies and enhanced data-sharing tools for de-icing operations, which provide airlines with greater visibility into operational risks and safety performance.

Closing her remarks, Mejstrikova said the industry's ability to improve safety, efficiency and resilience will depend on continued progress in standards adoption, equipment modernization and digital transformation.

“Ground handling is often invisible to passengers. But when it goes wrong, everyone notices,” she said. “If we get the fundamentals right, we build ground operations that are not only safer, but smarter, more efficient, more sustainable, and truly resilient.”