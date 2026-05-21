BGS Renews Fueling Agreement with Heston Airlines at Tallinn Airport

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has renewed its aircraft fueling partnership with Heston Airlines at Tallinn Airport (TLL).

Under the agreement, which begins June 1, 2026, BGS will continue providing into-plane fueling services for Heston Airlines’ charter operations at the airport.

“We are pleased to continue our cooperation with Heston Airlines at Tallinn Airport,” said Vitalis Dudys, head of commerce at BGS Group. “Long-term partnerships like this reflect the trust our clients place in our services and our ability to consistently deliver safe, efficient and reliable fueling operations across our network.”

Heston Airlines operates as an ACMI and charter carrier, serving clients across Europe. The renewed agreement gives the airline continued ground support at Tallinn as it maintains and expands its presence in the Baltics.

“Our partnership with BGS has played an important role in supporting smooth and reliable operations at Tallinn Airport,” said Vaiva Kausilaite, head of ground operations at Heston Airlines. “Having a trusted partner on the ground allows us to maintain the level of reliability, flexibility and operational quality that is so important in our daily operations.”