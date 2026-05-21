Swissport Expands Moroccan Footprint With Swiftair Maroc Cargo Acquisition

Swissport International has signed a binding agreement to acquire Swiftair Maroc, marking the company’s entry into Morocco’s air cargo handling market and expanding its presence in one of North Africa’s fastest-growing logistics hubs.

The Casablanca-based cargo handler operates a 3,700-square-meter airside warehouse at Mohammed V International Airport, which handles roughly 95% of Morocco’s air freight volumes. The facility includes temperature-controlled infrastructure designed for pharmaceutical shipments and perishables.

“Morocco is a dynamic and fast-growing market with increasing importance in global trade flows,” said Warwick Brady, president and CEO of Swissport International. He said the acquisition supports Swissport’s strategy to expand its global cargo business while strengthening its ability to serve customers moving goods between Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Morocco’s cargo sector has benefited from growth in export-oriented industries including automotive manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture and textiles. Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport serves as the country’s primary air freight gateway, supporting both export activity and time-sensitive imports.

The transaction also builds on Swissport’s existing operations in Morocco. Through Swissport Maroc, the company already provides ground handling services at 16 airports, operates fixed-base operator (FBO) facilities in Casablanca, Marrakesh and Tangier, and manages 10 airport lounges across nine locations under the Aspire brand. Adding cargo handling services gives Swissport a broader portfolio of aviation services in the market.

“Swiftair Maroc provides a strong platform for expanding our cargo business in Morocco,” said Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport. He added that the company sees opportunities to expand capacity and strengthen specialized cargo handling capabilities while supporting long-term growth across Morocco and the broader African market.

For Swiftair, the sale aligns with a strategy to focus on core activities. Salvador Moreno, founder and CEO of Swiftair, said the divestiture will allow the company to strengthen its position in air cargo while continuing to collaborate with Swissport as a customer in Morocco.

Swissport noted that Morocco’s aviation and logistics sectors are expected to benefit from continued infrastructure investment and increasing international connectivity, including projects linked to the country’s preparations to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.