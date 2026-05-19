IAG Cargo Launches Virtual Work Experience Program

IAG Cargo is aiming to introduce more young people to careers in aviation and logistics through the launch of a new “Virtual Work Experience” program designed to provide an inside look at air cargo operations.

The free online initiative is open to anyone age 14 and older and allows participants to explore different aspects of the air cargo industry through interactive modules and scenario-based learning. Users can take on the role of a cargo agent and guide a virtual shipment through key operational stages, including acceptance, build-up, loading and handover.

The program also includes CV-building workshops, quizzes, videos and guided learning focused on IAG Cargo’s operations, products and broader supply chain activities. The self-paced training is available globally and can be completed in a single session or over time. Participants who finish the course receive a certificate signed by company leaders that can be added to resumes.

Caroline Andrews, chief customer and people officer at IAG Cargo, said the initiative is intended to help younger audiences better understand the range of careers available in air cargo and aviation.

The launch also supports the company’s broader early-career development strategy, which includes apprenticeships and a 24-month graduate program covering areas such as logistics, data and commercial operations. The graduate initiative includes placements at the company’s hubs in London Heathrow Airport and Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport.

IAG Cargo said the program is part of its long-term effort to build future talent pipelines for the air cargo sector.