Menzies Reaches 25% Electric GSE Milestone Across Global Network

Menzies Aviation has reached its target of operating a ground support equipment fleet that is 25% electric, following a $200 million investment in fleet modernization and lower-emission technologies.

The ground handler added more than 620 electric GSE assets in 2025, increasing the share of electric equipment across its global operations from 22% in 2024 to 25% by the end of the year. The company said 11 stations now operate fleets that are more than 70% electric, while more than 20 locations exceed the 50% mark.

Europe remains the company’s most advanced region for electrification, with more than half of all GSE now electric. The transition has been supported by expanding charging infrastructure and collaboration with airline partners.

At Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), where Menzies operates alongside AGS Handling, more than 80% of motorized GSE is electric. The station has also transitioned to electric pre-conditioned air units, allowing for fully electric aircraft turns.

In the UK, Menzies deployed two additional hybrid de-icing rigs in Manchester, increasing the station’s electric GSE mix to 40%. The company also introduced fully electric fuel hydrant dispensers at London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and Copenhagen Airport (CPH), supporting quieter ramp operations and lower emissions.

Outside Europe, Menzies said operations across Oceania and Southeast Asia reached 30% electric GSE penetration in 2025. The company also began electric ground power unit trials in Cairns, Australia.

Where full electrification remains challenging, Menzies continues to expand the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a lower-emission alternative to diesel. The company used two million liters of HVO during 2025, representing a 50% increase year over year. HVO has fully replaced diesel at several locations, including San Diego, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Stockholm Arlanda, with additional deployment across the UK, the Nordics and Spain.

“2025 was a year of real progress towards our net-zero target,” said Jonathan Hankin, head of ESG at Menzies Aviation. “Achieving our ambitious goal of 25% electric GSE by 2025 across our fleet and accelerating our adoption of lower-emissions fuels and renewable energy demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions, even as our global network continues to grow.”