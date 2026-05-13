Emirates Group Reports Record 2025-26 Profit as dnata Grows Ground Handling Operations

The Emirates Group posted record financial results for 2025-26, reporting profit before tax of AED 24.4 billion (US$6.6 billion), up 7% year over year, despite operational disruptions tied to military activity in the Gulf region late in the fiscal year. Revenue increased 3% to AED 150.5 billion (US$41 billion), while cash assets rose 12% to AED 59.6 billion (US$16.2 billion).

Within the group, dnata reported record revenue of AED 23.6 billion (US$6.4 billion), up 12%, with profit before tax increasing 2% to AED 1.6 billion (US$437 million). The company cited strong performances across its airport operations and catering divisions, supported by increased flight activity in key markets including Australia, Europe, the UAE, the UK and the U.S.

Ground handling activity continued to expand during the year. dnata said aircraft turns handled globally increased 12% to 888,793, while cargo volumes rose 2% to 3.2 million tonnes. Revenue from airport operations, including ground and cargo handling, climbed to AED 11.2 billion (US$3.1 billion).

The company also continued investing in infrastructure and equipment to support growth and modernization efforts. During 2025-26, dnata invested AED 858 million (US$234 million), including new catering facilities in Australia, a cargo facility in Amsterdam and additional electric and hybrid ground support equipment as part of its environmental strategy.

Among its operational expansions, dnata announced plans to launch ground handling and cargo operations in Azerbaijan through a joint venture tied to the opening of Alat International Airport in 2027. In Europe, the company opened a fully automated cargo facility in Amsterdam with annual handling capacity of 600,000 tonnes, and committed additional investment toward GSE procurement in Rome and a new cargo facility in Milan.

Meanwhile, Emirates remained the world’s most profitable airline for the reporting period, generating profit before tax of AED 22.8 billion (US$6.2 billion), up 7% from the prior year. The airline carried 53.2 million passengers and continued fleet expansion with the delivery of 15 Airbus A350 aircraft.

Looking ahead, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the company remains focused on restoring operations to pre-disruption levels while continuing investments in aircraft, facilities, technology and equipment. He noted the group’s strong cash reserves position it to continue long-term growth plans without significant cost-cutting measures.

On the ramp, dnata’s continued investment in automated cargo infrastructure and electric GSE highlights the growing role of ground operations modernization in supporting network growth, operational resilience and sustainability goals across global airport markets.