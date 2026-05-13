Swissport Expands China Eastern Partnership With Melbourne Operations

Swissport has launched full-service ground handling and cargo operations for China Eastern Airlines at Melbourne International Airport, expanding the companies’ partnership across the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, Swissport will provide passenger services, ramp handling, cargo operations and aircraft cleaning for the carrier’s Melbourne operations. The move builds on the companies’ existing collaboration in Shanghai and strengthens connectivity between Melbourne and Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Swissport said the partnership supports growing passenger and cargo demand along the Australia-China corridor, particularly for exports such as fresh produce, seafood and pharmaceuticals, as well as increasing e-commerce imports from China.

The company’s Melbourne cargo operation includes cold-chain infrastructure and pharmaceutical handling capabilities designed to support temperature-sensitive and high-value shipments. Shanghai Pudong handled 4 million metric tons of cargo in 2025, while China Eastern transports approximately 19,500 metric tons annually on the Shanghai-Melbourne route.

China Eastern currently operates up to 14 weekly flights between Shanghai and Melbourne during the low season, increasing to 17 weekly flights during peak travel periods. The carrier also operates three weekly services linking Melbourne with Nanjing and Xi’an.

To support the launch, Swissport’s Melbourne-based teams completed operational training at China Eastern’s Shanghai headquarters, covering systems, safety procedures and ground handling processes.

The partnership also marks the expansion of Swissport’s Cabin Care aircraft cleaning service into Melbourne following its launch in Sydney earlier this year. The service combines cabin cleaning and presentation work with broader ground handling operations to support faster aircraft turnarounds.

Swissport said the Melbourne operation further strengthens its Asia-Pacific network and complements its broader expansion in the region, including its involvement in the Digital & Intelligent International Cargo Terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.