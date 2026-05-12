Aviator Advances Toward Carbon Neutrality With Fossil-Free Operations in Sweden

Aviator Airport Alliance has reached 62% electrification of its ground support equipment fleet across its Nordic network, according to the company’s 2025 ESG Report, marking continued progress toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

A major milestone came in Sweden, where Aviator’s stations at Stockholm Arlanda, Gothenburg Landvetter and Malmö airports transitioned to fossil-free operations. Since Dec. 1, 2025, the stations have operated using 100% renewable electricity and HVO100 renewable fuel.

The company also reported progress at other Nordic hubs. In Copenhagen, the transition to renewable electricity reduced on-site operational emissions by 60%, while Aviator completed its switch to renewable electricity in Helsinki during the fourth quarter of 2025, setting the stage for additional emissions reductions this year.

The electrification push reflects a broader trend across the ground handling sector as operators continue investing in electric GSE, renewable fuels and infrastructure upgrades to meet airline sustainability targets and evolving airport emissions requirements.

In addition to its ground operations initiatives, Aviator said it invested in sustainable aviation fuel to offset roughly half of the emissions tied to Sweden-based business travel.

The company employed more than 3,500 people across 15 stations in four countries during 2025 and said it continued investing in workforce development, leadership training and digital tools aimed at supporting frontline operations.

Women accounted for 26% of Aviator’s workforce, while 45% of employees were under the age of 30, according to the report.

Operationally, the company said it maintained a compliance rate above 98% through more than 11,000 inspections conducted across its network, alongside ongoing efforts to strengthen reporting culture and safety governance.

“As we move into 2026, our priorities are unwavering,” said Jo Alex Tanem. “We are focused on safety in every process, the empowerment of our local teams, and achieving measurable progress toward carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Aviator said its ESG strategy remains focused on reducing operational emissions, improving resilience and supporting airline customers pursuing their own sustainability goals.