BGS Extends SkyUp Fueling Partnership Across Baltic Airports

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has extended its long-term partnership with SkyUp Airlines, continuing aviation fuel supply services at Tallinn, Riga and Palanga airports.

The renewed agreement began in April 2026 and supports SkyUp MT’s charter operations in the Baltic region. BGS said the extension continues a relationship that began in 2018, when the companies first worked together in Ukraine, where BGS provided into-plane fueling services at several airports.

Cooperation paused temporarily because of the war in Ukraine, then resumed in 2022 as SkyUp shifted part of its operations to the Baltic region. Since then, BGS has supported the airline’s growing charter network and operational requirements.

“Extending our cooperation with SkyUp Airlines reflects the strength of a partnership built on reliability and mutual trust,” said Vitalis Dudys, BGS group head of commerce. “We have supported SkyUp Airlines through different operational environments, and we are pleased to continue contributing to their growth in the Baltic region by ensuring consistent and efficient fueling services.”

SkyUp Airlines operates charter and ACMI services across Europe and has expanded its presence in the Baltic market. The extended agreement is designed to provide continuity of fuel supply at key airports while supporting the airline’s operational stability and flexibility.

For ground support operations, the agreement highlights the role of reliable into-plane fueling services in maintaining charter network flexibility, especially for airlines adapting schedules and operations across multiple regional airports.