Swissport Reports Record Revenue Growth Ahead of 30th Anniversary

Swissport reported record revenue of €3.9 billion in 2025 as the global aviation services provider continued expanding its cargo, ground handling and hospitality operations ahead of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2026.

The company said underlying revenue grew 9.3 percent year over year across its core businesses. Airport ground operations increased 4 percent, air cargo rose 10 percent and hospitality revenue climbed 22 percent.

Across its network of 312 airports in 49 countries, Swissport handled 4 million flights, served 243 million passengers and processed 5.2 million tonnes of cargo through 126 warehouses. Its Aspire lounge business welcomed a record 6.4 million guests in 2025.

Swissport also expanded its global footprint during the year, entering the Chinese market with operations at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and growing its Saudi Arabian network to 16 airports. The company also strengthened its U.K. presence through the acquisition of ASC, adding operations at major hubs including London Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

On the cargo side, Swissport increased warehouse capacity in Manchester, East Midlands and Liège to support growing e-commerce volumes.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary in 2026, Swissport is stronger than ever and well positioned for the future,” said Warwick Brady. “Leveraging our scale, unique operating model and diversified portfolio, we are building a leading technology and AI-enabled platform for industry consolidation.”

Swissport also highlighted several technology and sustainability initiatives, including autonomous vehicle trials at Zurich Airport and continued development through its Swissport Labs innovation hub. The company said a monthly AI Steering Group oversees artificial intelligence deployment across operations.

The ground handler retained its EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the second consecutive year and increased electric ground support equipment to 26.3 percent of its global fleet.

Swissport said safety performance improved in 2025, with its lost time injury rate declining 18 percent year over year. The company also reported more than two million training sessions completed through its Swissport Academy learning platform.

Operationally, Swissport said on-time performance reached 98.5 percent while customer satisfaction nearly doubled over the past two years.