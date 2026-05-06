WFS Adds Kuehne+Nagel To Frankfurt Freight Forwarder Handling Operation

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has been awarded a contract by Kuehne+Nagel to provide freight forwarder handling services at Frankfurt Airport.

The agreement follows WFS’ investment in two warehouses and two office buildings on a 24,000-square-meter site in the airport’s Cargo City South, which began operations in December. The facilities are equipped with ULD handling systems and volume and dimension scanners designed to accelerate shipment processing.

WFS said the site has capacity to handle up to 100,000 tons of import and export freight annually through its specialist E-commerce and Freight Forwarder Handling services.

Under the agreement, WFS will handle import shipments for Kuehne+Nagel and support export processing, including recording shipment weight and dimensions, securing goods for carriage, cargo labeling, consolidating house air waybills into master air waybills, building up ULDs and providing dedicated transport shuttles to ground handlers and airlines for departing flights.

“Frankfurt is an important gateway within the Kuehne+Nagel airfreight network,” said Martin Schaefer, SVP Air Logistics Germany at Kuehne+Nagel. “Together, we can speed up imports and exports by reducing clearance and processing times to optimize cargo flows for our customers.”

Bert Selis, VP business development, e-commerce and freight forwarding handling EMEAA at WFS, said the new contract expands the global partnership between SATS/WFS and Kuehne+Nagel and supports WFS’ growth strategy for logistics providers.

In addition to Frankfurt, WFS’ EFFH service network includes Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Liege, London, Madrid, Stockholm and 12 airports across France, including Paris CDG.