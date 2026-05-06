Menzies Aviation Recognizes Top-Performing Stations Across Global Network

Menzies Aviation has named the winners of its 2026 We Are Menzies Performance Awards, recognizing stations across its global network for strong operational performance, safety standards and customer service delivery.

The annual awards program evaluates performance data from across the company’s operations, highlighting stations that demonstrated excellence in areas including operational efficiency, service delivery, safety and financial performance.

With operations spanning 347 locations in 65 countries, this year’s winners reflect the breadth of Menzies’ global ground handling, cargo and fueling network across five continents.

Among the ground handling winners, Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport in Romania earned Ground Handling Station of the Year honors in the small/medium category, while Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistan took top honors in the large station category.

In cargo operations, Eldoret International Airport was recognized as Cargo Station of the Year for small/medium stations, while Entebbe International Airport earned the top award among large cargo stations.

Fueling operations were also recognized, with Bradley International Airport named Fuel Farm of the Year and Eindhoven Airport receiving Into-Plane Fuelling Station of the Year honors.

Additional awards recognized lounge and logistics operations, including The Lounge at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport and AMI New York.

Runner-up stations included operations at London Gatwick, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The awards are part of Menzies Aviation’s broader We Are Menzies recognition program, which highlights both team and individual contributions across the company’s worldwide operations.