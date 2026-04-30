Swissport Acquires Majority Stake In CV Handling

Swissport has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in CV Handling, the main ground handling provider serving seven airports in Cabo Verde.

The acquisition marks Swissport’s entry into the Cabo Verde market and expands its presence in Africa, where the company already operates 30 stations in six countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

Swissport was selected as the preferred bidder through a competitive privatization process led by the Cabo Verdean government. Through the investment, CV Handling is expected to gain access to Swissport’s global operating standards, digital tools and international network.

The company said the move supports its broader growth strategy across ground handling, air cargo and aviation hospitality, including expansion through strategic acquisitions in high-growth aviation markets.

Air service plays an important role in Cabo Verde’s domestic connectivity, tourism industry and access to international markets. Swissport said it plans to invest in infrastructure upgrades, operational improvements, digital tools and training facilities. The company also plans to establish a Swissport Training Academy in Cabo Verde to support local workforce development.

“We are building a long-term strategic partnership with Cabo Verde’s aviation community, including airports, airlines, and the government,” said Warwick Brady, president and CEO of Swissport International. “We are determined to help develop a resilient, future-ready ground handling operator that supports the country’s economic growth, tourism and connectivity over the long term.”

Swissport said Sal and Praia are expected to benefit as they continue developing as regional aviation hubs.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.