WFS Wins Qatar Airways Cargo Handling Contract at Liège Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has secured a contract to provide ramp and warehouse handling services for Qatar Airways Cargo’s Boeing 777 freighter operations at Liège Airport.

The contract begins May 1 and covers Qatar Airways Cargo freighter services arriving at the Belgian airport from Doha and other major international cargo markets.

The agreement expands WFS’ work with Qatar Airways Cargo and strengthens its position as the leading cargo handler at Liège Airport by volume. WFS now supports 11 international airlines using Liège as a key European hub for cargo and e-commerce traffic.

“We are delighted to be serving Qatar Airways Cargo at another of the airline’s key international cargo stations and proud to be contributing to the growth of Liège Airport,” said Philippe Torry, managing director Belgium for WFS. “At WFS, we are fully aware of the highest standards Qatar Airways expects for its customers. Being awarded another significant contract by the airline demonstrates our ability to consistently meet these requirements, and we hope this will lead to more growth opportunities across our respective global networks.”

Liège Airport handled 1.32 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, a 14 percent increase from the previous year. Growth continued in the first quarter of 2026, with cargo volumes rising 15.6 percent year over year to 342,845 tonnes. Aircraft movements also increased 7 percent to 7,247 during the quarter.