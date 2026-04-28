BGS Expands LOT Partnership Across Central And Eastern Europe

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has extended its cooperation with LOT Polish Airlines across multiple stations in Central and Eastern Europe, continuing a partnership that includes aircraft fueling and ground handling services.

Under renewed agreements, BGS will continue providing fueling services for LOT at Riga International Airport (RIX) and Ostrava Airport (OSR), where the companies have worked together since 2021. The partnership also expands to Tallinn Airport (TLL), where BGS will begin supporting LOT as a new customer.

In Vilnius (VNO), BGS has provided ground handling services to LOT since 2005. LOT currently operates five to six daily flights between Vilnius and Warsaw.

Across Riga, Ostrava and Tallinn, the cooperation covers about 6,500 tons of annual fuel volume. BGS said the expansion into Tallinn supports its broader strategy to grow its fueling network at key airports in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Extending our cooperation with LOT reflects the consistency and reliability of our fueling services across different stations,” said Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group head of commerce. “We value long-term partnerships and are pleased to continue supporting LOT’s operations, while also expanding our cooperation into new locations such as Tallinn.”

LOT officials said the renewed agreements support safe and reliable operations across the airline’s regional network.

“Ensuring high-quality fuel services is critical to maintaining safe and uninterrupted aircraft operations,” said Mateusz Dziudziel, director of the Fuel Office at LOT Polish Airlines.

Sebastian Jadczak, director of the Ground Operations Office at LOT Polish Airlines, added that reliable ground handling services are fundamental to maintaining operational performance and supporting the airline’s growth.