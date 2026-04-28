Grupo EULEN Supports Iberia’s New Newark–Madrid Service

Grupo EULEN USA has secured a contract to provide cabin cleaning and security services for Iberia’s new daily nonstop service between Madrid and Newark Liberty International Airport, which launched March 29.

The route marks Iberia’s first direct daily connection between Madrid and Newark, adding capacity on a key transatlantic corridor as demand continues to recover.

To support the operation, Grupo EULEN has deployed a team of 10 personnel at Newark. The team is responsible for aircraft cleaning and security services tied to the single daily EWR–MAD rotation, supporting on-time performance and regulatory compliance on the ground.

The contract reflects continued demand for reliable turnaround services as airlines expand international flying. Cabin cleaning, in particular, remains a critical component of maintaining schedule integrity and meeting operational standards.

“We’re proud to support Iberia on this new route,” said Marixa Franco, chief operating officer of Grupo EULEN USA. “Launching a daily international service takes precision on the ground, and our team is focused on delivering the consistency and reliability that kind of operation demands.”

Grupo EULEN continues to grow its U.S. aviation footprint, supporting airlines with ground services tied closely to day-to-day operational performance.