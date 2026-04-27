Çelebi Aviation Enters Kenyan Market

Çelebi Aviation has entered the Kenyan market, marking another step in the company’s expansion across Africa.

The ground handling and cargo services provider said the move reflects confidence in Kenya’s aviation growth potential and supports its broader strategy to deepen its presence in high-potential markets across the continent.

Çelebi Aviation has more than 65 years of experience in ground handling and cargo services, with operations spanning Europe, Asia and Africa. The company said it will continue to focus on safety, operational performance, regulatory compliance and service quality as it expands.

The Kenyan market entry follows the conclusion of Çelebi Aviation’s concession agreement in Tanzania. After reviewing the existing operating structure, the company chose not to continue operations in Tanzania under that arrangement.

Çelebi Aviation said operations in its existing markets remain uninterrupted and supported by its operational infrastructure and workforce. The company added that it remains committed to supporting local employment and economic development in the markets where it operates.