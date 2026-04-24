BGS Extends LOT Partnership Across Central and Eastern Europe

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has expanded its cooperation with LOT Polish Airlines across several stations in Central and Eastern Europe, continuing a long-standing partnership focused on fueling and ground handling operations.

Under renewed agreements, BGS will continue providing aircraft fueling services at Riga and Ostrava, where it has supported LOT since 2021. The agreement also adds Tallinn as a new station, marking the start of operations with the airline at that location.

In Vilnius, BGS has delivered ground handling services to LOT since 2005. The carrier currently operates five to six daily flights between Vilnius and Warsaw, underscoring the consistency of the partnership.

Across Riga, Ostrava and Tallinn, the cooperation represents a combined annual fuel volume of approximately 6,500 tons. The addition of Tallinn aligns with BGS’s broader strategy to expand its fueling network across key airports in the region.

Company officials from both sides said the extended agreements support operational reliability and continued growth across LOT’s network in Central and Eastern Europe.