Menzies Aviation Expands Wizz Air Ground Handling Partnership to 16 European Airports

Menzies Aviation has expanded its ground handling partnership with Wizz Air to 16 airports across Europe following a series of contract renewals and a new agreement at Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport in Romania.

The expanded partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2007 at Timișoara International Airport and now covers airports across Spain, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, France, Norway and the U.K.

Under the renewed agreements, Menzies will continue providing passenger and ramp services for Wizz Air at Budapest Airport and Prague Airport. In Romania, the company will also continue delivering passenger, ramp, aircraft cleaning and de-icing services at Iași and Cluj, while ramp services were renewed at Sibiu. The deals include five-year renewals at Budapest, Prague and London Gatwick, along with three-year renewals at Iași, Cluj, Sibiu and Timișoara.

Menzies also secured a new five-year ground handling contract at Bucharest, where it will provide passenger and ramp services for more than 18,000 Wizz Air flights annually. The agreement is expected to create more than 180 operational jobs.

Miguel Gomez-Sjunnesson, EVP Europe at Menzies Aviation, said the expansion reflects Wizz Air’s confidence in the company’s service delivery and supports the airline’s continued growth across Europe.

Diarmuid O Conghaile, chief operations officer at Wizz Air, said the new and extended agreements build on a nearly 20-year partnership and will support the carrier’s growing network.

Menzies now supports Wizz Air at airports including Málaga, Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, Palma de Mallorca, Budapest, Cluj, Iași, Bucharest, Sibiu, Timișoara, Nice, Oslo, Prague and London Gatwick.