Wingware Rebrands Jet Fuel QC Platform as Fuels360

Wingware Corporation has rebranded its Jet Fuel QC platform as Fuels360, reflecting a broader push beyond aviation fuel quality control into a wider range of fueling and energy operations.

The Dallas-based company said the move follows expansion of its customer base beyond into-plane fueling to include ground support equipment maintenance providers, tank farm operators, over-the-road logistics companies, marine fueling operations, rail facilities, and oil and gas sites.

Originally launched in 2017 to address compliance documentation challenges in aviation fueling, the platform has evolved to support inspection workflows, digital recordkeeping, and operational visibility across multiple sectors.

Fuels360 automates inspection processes, digitizes compliance documentation, and provides real-time tracking of asset performance and discrepancies. According to the company, customers have seen improvements in audit readiness, including one multi-site ground handler reporting 98% electronic audit completion after implementation.

The rebrand also includes updates to the platform’s interface, mobile applications and expanded functionality, including preventive maintenance, work order management and parts tracking.

Wingware said existing Jet Fuel QC users will transition to Fuels360 automatically without service disruption.