Globe Air Cargo UK Named GSSA for airBaltic in the U.K.

Globe Air Cargo UK, ECS Group’s U.K. subsidiary, has been appointed general sales and service agent for airBaltic, taking responsibility for cargo sales on the carrier’s U.K. network.

Under the agreement, Globe Air Cargo UK is now handling the belly cargo capacity on airBaltic’s 17 weekly flights from London Gatwick to Riga and Tallinn, effective March 6, 2026. The partnership also covers two weekly Riga flights from Aberdeen beginning June 2, 2026, while Manchester service is set to resume Dec. 13, 2026.

The companies said the deal will open new routing options from the U.K. to the Baltics and wider Europe, while supporting cargo flows including mail, e-commerce, general cargo and live animals. airBaltic operates an Airbus A220-300 fleet, which Globe Air Cargo UK said is well suited to those shipments.

Jean Ceccaldi, chief executive officer of ECS Group, said the agreement gives freight forwarders across the U.K. access to destinations that previously were not directly served for cargo, while also allowing airBaltic to tap Globe Air Cargo UK’s digital booking and shipment documentation tools.

Steve Hughes, managing director of Globe Air Cargo UK, said the company plans to build on its long-standing relationship with airBaltic and use its market knowledge and customer base to support the airline’s cargo growth in the U.K.

Ilja Seliverstovs, vice president of cargo at airBaltic, said the carrier is working to position Latvia as a strategic logistics gateway in Northern Europe and sees the new GSSA partnership as a way to strengthen focus on its cargo business.

The agreement was officially signed Feb. 4, 2026, at airBaltic’s Baltic Cargo Center at Riga Airport. Opened in 2025, the facility can handle up to 45,000 metric tons of cargo annually and includes dedicated infrastructure for temperature-sensitive freight, high-value goods and live animals.

Why it matters for GSW: The deal points to continued investment in regional cargo networks and specialized handling, creating more opportunities for ground teams supporting belly freight, live animal shipments and time-sensitive cargo flows.