Menzies Aviation Expands Cargo Capacity With New Auckland Airside Terminal

Menzies Aviation has expanded its air cargo operations in New Zealand with the opening of a dedicated airside cargo terminal at Auckland Airport, strengthening its footprint in one of the country’s key freight gateways.

Auckland Airport handles up to 89% of New Zealand’s international air freight, processing more than 168,000 tonnes annually. Located within the airport’s cargo precinct, the new multi-terminal site doubles Menzies’ operational footprint and provides direct airside access to improve throughput and efficiency.

Developed in partnership with Auckland Airport, the 32,000-square-meter facility is secured under a 15-year agreement and will serve as Menzies’ primary cargo gateway in New Zealand. The terminal features modern material handling systems and an optimized layout designed to support growing volumes and evolving cargo requirements.

The site supports 18 airline cargo partners and is expected to achieve IATA CEIV Pharma certification by year-end. It will also incorporate Nallian’s Truck Visit Management system to streamline landside flows for freight forwarders and trucking providers, alongside integration with Menzies’ MACH cargo management platform for more data-driven operations.

The facility is designed to handle time- and temperature-sensitive shipments, including pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, in addition to general cargo and freighter traffic. The expansion aligns with strong export demand, with fresh produce shipments through Auckland rising 34% year over year during the recent summer period, including significant increases in avocado and cherry exports.

The opening also coincides with Auckland Airport’s 60th anniversary and supports its long-term strategy to centralize cargo operations within a dedicated precinct.

Beau Paine, executive vice president cargo at Menzies Aviation, said the investment supports the company’s continued growth in Oceania and enhances service delivery for airline and logistics partners. Auckland Airport Chief Commercial Officer Mark Thomson added that the dedicated airside access will improve the speed, security and efficiency of moving time-critical cargo between the terminal and aircraft.

For ground handlers and ramp teams, the move signals a continued shift toward integrated airside cargo facilities, where layout, equipment and digital systems are increasingly designed to reduce transfer times and improve coordination between warehouse and apron operations.