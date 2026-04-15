IATA: Aviation Driving Jobs, GDP Growth in Kazakhstan

Aviation supports nearly 200,000 jobs and billions in economic activity across Kazakhstan, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is urging continued investment in infrastructure, safety standards and sustainable fuel production to sustain growth.

IATA said 44,700 people are directly employed in Kazakhstan’s aviation sector, generating $2.1 billion in economic output, or 0.8% of national GDP. When factoring in supply chain activity, employee spending and tourism, aviation supports a total of $6.4 billion in GDP and 191,400 jobs.

Tourism tied to air connectivity contributes an additional $356 million to GDP and supports 15,000 jobs, while international visitors spend an estimated $2.6 billion annually in the country.

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s regional vice president for Europe, said Kazakhstan is well positioned to capitalize on both passenger and cargo flows, but continued investment will be critical to strengthening its role as a regional hub.

IATA outlined three priority areas for policymakers:

Global Standards

Aligning with international safety and operational standards remains essential to expanding market access and improving efficiency. Currently, Air Astana and SCAT Airlines are among the few Kazakh carriers permitted to operate flights into the European Union, underscoring the importance of regulatory alignment.

Affordable Infrastructure

Passenger traffic in Kazakhstan has grown by more than 10% annually over the past three years, outpacing global averages. Investments such as the $362 million upgrade of Almaty International Airport and plans for a second airport in Astana aim to support continued growth while maintaining cost efficiency for airlines and operators.

SAF Production and Energy Transition

Sustainable aviation fuel is expected to deliver about 65% of the emissions reductions needed for aviation to reach net-zero by 2050, yet global production still accounts for less than one percent of total jet fuel supply. IATA said Kazakhstan has strong potential to develop a domestic SAF industry, particularly given its available feedstock, with opportunities to supply export markets such as the EU.

For ground operations, the growth trajectory points to rising demand for ramp capacity, equipment availability and standardized procedures as Kazakhstan positions itself as a larger transit and cargo hub connecting Europe and Asia.