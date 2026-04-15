DHL, IAG Cargo Expand SAF Partnership at Heathrow to Scale Lower-Emission Air Freight

DHL Group and IAG Cargo have expanded their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) partnership with a new five-year agreement aimed at increasing SAF use on cargo flights departing London Heathrow Airport, as the industry looks to scale lower-emission operations.

The deal, which builds on a 2025 renewal, will enable approximately 240 million liters of SAF to be uplifted at Heathrow over the contract period. The fuel will support DHL Express shipments transported on British Airways flights, covering nearly all fuel currently attributed to DHL cargo within IAG Cargo’s network.

Under the agreement, DHL Express will account for Scope 3 emissions reductions tied to roughly 40 million liters of neat SAF annually. Combined with the earlier renewal, the companies estimate lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions of about 640,000 metric tons of CO2e.

The SAF used in the partnership is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system and is produced from feedstocks such as used cooking oil. It is expected to deliver lifecycle emissions reductions of up to 90 percent compared to conventional jet fuel, although emissions reductions occur primarily in production rather than at the point of combustion.

A parallel framework agreement between DHL Global Forwarding and IAG Cargo is designed to extend SAF access across DHL’s broader logistics network. The companies said this cross-divisional approach could push total lifecycle emissions reductions beyond one million metric tons, while helping secure more stable and predictable SAF supply as customer demand for lower-emission transport options grows.

The expanded partnership aligns with DHL’s target of reaching a 30 percent SAF share in air transport by 2030. More broadly, long-term agreements such as this are viewed as critical to scaling SAF production and availability, which remain constrained and significantly more expensive than conventional jet fuel.

For cargo operators and ground teams, the shift toward SAF introduces new considerations around fuel supply coordination, storage, and certification tracking at major hubs like Heathrow. As SAF volumes increase, consistent handling procedures and infrastructure readiness will be key to integrating these fuels into day-to-day ramp operations without disrupting throughput.