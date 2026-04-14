SAASA Launches Cargo Terminal at Madrid-Barajas, Targeting Perishables Growth

SAASA, a Peru-based airport services company and subsidiary of Andino Investment Holding, has begun operations at a new cargo terminal at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, expanding its footprint into the European market.

The facility, developed under a 30-year concession with Aena, is designed to handle up to 80,000 tons of cargo annually, with 40,000 tons projected in its first year. SAASA has already secured initial customers, including Binter Canarias.

Located on a 14,000-square-meter site, the terminal includes a 6,160-square-meter warehouse and 18 loading docks. The operation is focused heavily on perishables moving between Latin America and Europe, supported by 1,200 square meters of refrigerated space and a point-to-point cold chain system designed to maintain temperature integrity from receipt through dispatch.

The facility also includes an authorized Border Control Post, enabling inspections for a range of goods, including perishables, pharmaceuticals and live animals. SAASA said the terminal incorporates real-time monitoring technology to track temperature conditions, detect deviations and provide full shipment traceability, alongside automated reporting for customers and audits.

The site has received approvals from Spanish authorities, including health, aviation and customs regulators, and is authorized to operate as a Temporary Storage Warehouse.

For ground handlers and cargo operators, the investment underscores continued demand for specialized perishables infrastructure, where temperature control, inspection capacity and process visibility are becoming critical differentiators in terminal operations.