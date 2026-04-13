Avianca Cargo Adds Ecuador-Miami Capacity Through Amazon Air Cargo Partnership

Avianca Cargo is expanding its Miami service by adding Ecuador as a new origin point through capacity provided by Amazon Air Cargo.

Effective March 2026, the move adds five weekly frequencies on the Quito-to-Miami route, strengthening cargo connectivity between Ecuador and the United States and supporting exports such as flowers, fruit and other perishables.

The new service builds on the commercial relationship Avianca Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo have maintained since 2025 through charter flights and capacity agreements. Ecuador is now the second market where Avianca Cargo is operating service using capacity from Amazon Air Cargo.

Avianca Cargo said it currently operates more than 20 weekly departures, totaling more than 1,000 annually, and has completed nearly 500 flights to date under the partnership.

The added Quito-Miami frequencies come as demand grows from Ecuador’s export sector, particularly during peak periods such as the run-up to Mother’s Day, when flower shipments to the U.S. market rise sharply. Avianca Cargo said the added lift is intended to complement its regular operation in the country by expanding capacity and giving exporters more logistics options.

The operation is also supported by Quiport, concessionaire of Quito’s Mariscal Sucre International Airport. Avianca Cargo said the airport’s infrastructure and cargo-handling capabilities help support efficient perishable shipments and strengthen Quito’s position as a regional export hub.

Amazon Air Cargo is providing the airlift capacity for the service, continuing its role in supporting Avianca Cargo’s cargo operations between South America and the United States.

“Amazon Air Cargo is proud to provide lift capacity that enables Avianca Cargo’s expansion in Ecuador,” said Kes Nielsen, director of Amazon Air Cargo. “Our role is focused on supporting international air cargo operations that connect Ecuador’s export economy with U.S. markets. We’re pleased to see this service launch and look forward to supporting Avianca Cargo’s customers on this important trade corridor.”

Throughout 2025, the relationship between Avianca Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo supported operations on routes between Colombia and the United States, helping improve capacity use and flight planning. With Ecuador now added, the companies are further expanding that logistics corridor.

For ground support teams, the added frequencies could translate into more time-sensitive perishable handling activity in Quito and Miami, especially during floral peak seasons.