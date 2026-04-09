Aviator Expands Air France–KLM Ground Handling Deal Across Nordic Network

Aviator Airport Alliance has renewed and expanded its ground handling partnership with Air France–KLM, adding six new stations to its existing Nordic footprint and bringing the total to nine airports across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

The agreement includes long-standing operations at Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stavanger, while expanding into Bergen, Trondheim, Kristiansand, Ålesund, Tromsø and Stockholm Arlanda.

Air France–KLM said the renewed partnership reflects confidence in Aviator’s ability to deliver consistent performance across a geographically dispersed network. Reliable ground handling, the airline group noted, remains critical to maintaining on-time performance and a consistent passenger experience.

The full-scope contract, which includes de-icing services, will support approximately 14,000 annual departures. Operations span a mixed fleet, including Embraer aircraft operated by KLM Cityhopper, along with Boeing 737 and Airbus A319, A320 and A321neo aircraft.

Aviator said the expansion underscores its ability to scale operations across multiple markets while maintaining service quality, adding that the partnership builds on a long-standing relationship with the airline group.

The company operates at 15 airports across the Nordic region and serves a range of major carriers. Aviator is part of Avia Solutions Group, which provides ACMI and aviation services globally.

For ground support teams, the expanded footprint highlights the growing need to standardize procedures and staffing across multi-station networks, particularly as winter operations and de-icing demands vary widely across the Nordic region.