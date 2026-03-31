dnata Completes Integration of Italian Ground Handling Business

dnata has completed the integration of its Italian ground handling business, bringing all operations in the country under the dnata brand following its full acquisition of Airport Handling.

The move follows dnata’s gradual increase in its stake in Airport Handling before taking full ownership in 2025. The integration aligns the Italian business with dnata’s global systems, governance and operating processes.

Italy is one of dnata’s largest European ground handling markets. The company supports about 150,000 flights annually there and serves more than 60 airline customers. Its Italian workforce now tops 5,000 employees across 11 airports.

The integration also builds on dnata’s recent expansion in the country. In 2025, the company extended its ground handling footprint to Rome Fiumicino Airport, adding to its existing operations at Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate.

Dnata also recently announced a 25 million euro investment in a new cargo facility at Malpensa Airport. The project is expected to expand cargo capacity in Milan and create more than 150 jobs.

In addition to ground handling, dnata’s Catering & Retail division produces more than 7 million meals annually at 11 airports across Italy.

The company said the completed integration strengthens its long-term position in Italy as part of a broader European growth strategy that also includes cargo investments in Amsterdam and Zurich.