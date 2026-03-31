Aurrigo Adds Third Award Win of 2026

Aurrigo International plc has added a third industry award in the first three months of 2026, with CEO David Keene receiving the Technology Leader title at the West Midlands Leadership Awards.

The Coventry-based company, which develops autonomy software, autonomous vehicles and mobile robotic platforms, said the latest recognition follows recent wins at the Business Desk Awards and the STAT Times awards.

Keene was recognized for helping expand Aurrigo’s presence in aviation, where the company’s autonomous technologies have been tested at 12 airports worldwide, including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Zurich Airport and Teesside International Airport.

Aurrigo’s portfolio includes its Auto-DollyTug, Auto-Cargo and Auto-Shuttle vehicles, along with its Auto-Sim software platform. The company said the technologies are designed to improve airport efficiency, support the passenger experience and cut carbon emissions compared with diesel-powered tugs.

Earlier this month, Aurrigo also received a Highly Acclaimed Innovative Logistics Solution in Air Cargo honor from STAT Times during the World Cargo Symposium in Lima, recognizing its work in bringing autonomous solutions to aviation.

Keene said the recent awards reflect both the company’s technology focus and its growth plans as it expands its role in airport operations.