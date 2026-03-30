Aviator Signs Ground Handling Deal with China Southern at Helsinki Airport

Aviator Airport Alliance has signed a multi-year ground handling agreement with China Southern Airlines at Helsinki Airport, supporting the carrier’s new route between Beijing Daxing International Airport and Helsinki.

China Southern operated its inaugural flight to Helsinki on March 29. Under the agreement, Aviator is providing passenger services, ramp handling, baggage handling, and deicing from the start of operations.

The partnership adds a major long-haul customer to Aviator’s Helsinki operation and reflects continued growth in Asian connectivity at the airport.

China Southern Airlines, founded in 1988, operates a fleet of nearly 900 aircraft and serves more than 200 destinations worldwide, with more than 2,000 daily flights.

Aviator provides ground handling services at 15 airports across the Nordic region. The company is part of Avia Solutions Group, which provides ACMI and other aviation services globally.