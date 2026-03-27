WFS Cuts Truck Wait Times at Milan Malpensa Cargo Terminal

Worldwide Flight Services is reducing average truck processing times at its cargo terminal at Milan Malpensa Airport through an SMS-based warehouse door assignment system developed by its local team.

WFS handles about 28,000 trucks a year at the Milan facility, located at Italy’s largest airfreight gateway. The airport accounts for about 65% of the country’s annual air cargo volumes.

The improvement follows a redesign of the warehouse frontage, including the addition of truck parking bays, to streamline loading and unloading for import and export cargo. WFS said the SMS system gives drivers clearer, timelier instructions for warehouse door assignments and has helped improve cargo flow.

Recent performance analysis showed the average truck service time at the facility is now 48 minutes, with only 10% of operations exceeding airport KPI targets during peak periods. WFS said 45% of truck visits are completed within 30 minutes, rising to 75% within one hour.

The company is also promoting its CargoKiosk technology to further simplify and digitize truck and driver processing. Combined with the enhanced SMS solution, WFS said the system is helping speed documentation handling, save time for drivers and improve vehicle productivity for freight and logistics operators.

“Continuous performance monitoring via daily reports is a key focus for WFS and ensures ongoing service improvement and operational transparency,” said Luigi Pellino, operations director. “This truck handling innovation provides the opportunity to boost throughput and increase customer satisfaction, delivering consistent, timely service and unlocking higher levels of efficiency and value.”

In early 2026, WFS Milan Malpensa also introduced a dock coordination position and said it will continue investing in the area to support a reorganization of vehicle flow and a dedicated acceptance office at dock level, in coordination with airport authority SEA.

WFS currently handles all types of cargo for 11 online and five offline airline customers at the station.