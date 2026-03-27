Swissport Expands Pharma Cold Chain Capacity at EuroAirport Basel

Swissport has handled 1,000 temperature-controlled containers at its cool+connect facility at EuroAirport Basel–Mulhouse–Freiburg, marking continued growth in pharmaceutical cargo volumes at the airport.

Since launching the facility in February 2025, Swissport has processed more than 1,000 RKN-equivalent units, with monthly throughput reaching 200 to 250 containers. The growth highlights Basel’s role as a key European hub for life sciences cargo and reflects increasing demand for airport-based cold chain handling.

Swissport’s cool+connect setup is designed to streamline temperature-sensitive shipments by consolidating cargo directly at the airport for loading into active containers. The approach eliminates off-airport trucking, reduces handling times by about 70 percent and lowers emissions, while maintaining strict temperature control for +2 to +8°C shipments.

The company said demand continues to rise among pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare logistics providers seeking more efficient and reliable cold chain solutions.

To further support operations, Swissport has introduced thermal covers for cargo dollies at its Basel facility. The reusable covers are designed to protect shipments from extreme temperatures during airside transport and can maintain stable conditions for up to three hours.

The addition is intended to reduce weather-related risks and strengthen end-to-end temperature control for pharmaceutical cargo moving through the airport.