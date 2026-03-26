Aviator Uses SAF Initiative to Cut Business Travel Emissions in Sweden

Aviator Airport Alliance said its Swedish operation cut business travel emissions by about 50 percent in 2025 through Swedavia’s sustainable aviation fuel procurement initiative.

Aviator Sweden participated in Swedavia’s SAF auction as part of its broader climate strategy, using the investment to reduce emissions tied to employee travel.

Jonas Brundin, managing director of Aviator Sweden, said the SAF purchase gives the company a practical way to support more sustainable air transport while advancing its own environmental goals.

The company said the move builds on other sustainability efforts already underway in Sweden. Since Dec. 1, 2025, Aviator Sweden’s ground handling operations have been fully fossil-free. The SAF investment extends those emissions-reduction efforts beyond direct operations and supports Aviator’s goal of achieving carbon-neutral ground handling by 2030.