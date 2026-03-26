GAL Aviation Deploys Digital Cargo Scheduling Platform at Bogotá Airport

GAL Aviation has implemented Kale Logistics’ Airport Cargo Community System (ACS) to manage appointment scheduling and cargo delivery operations at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, aiming to improve coordination and efficiency across the airport’s cargo ecosystem.

The platform is designed to streamline interactions among exporters, freight forwarders, transporters, and other logistics stakeholders by introducing structured appointment scheduling and standardized data exchange. The goal is to reduce congestion, improve cargo flow, and provide greater visibility into shipment status.

According to the company, the system is expected to shorten truck waiting times, improve predictability in cargo handling, and support more efficient movement between terminals and delivery areas. It also enables better planning through shared, real-time operational data.

GAL Aviation has begun pilot testing the platform at Bogotá and is encouraging logistics partners to register in advance of a broader rollout.

Juan Pablo Luchau, CEO of GAL Aviation, said the implementation supports ongoing efforts to modernize Colombia’s air cargo operations and improve coordination across the supply chain. He added that teams are working with partners to ensure a smooth transition during the rollout phase.

Amar More, president and CEO of Kale Info Solutions, said digital cargo platforms are increasingly important as airports manage rising volumes and more complex logistics networks.