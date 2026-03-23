WFS Cuts Truck Waiting Times at Milan Malpensa Cargo Terminal

Worldwide Flight Services is reducing average truck processing times at its cargo terminal at Milan Malpensa Airport through a new SMS-based warehouse door assignment system developed by its local cargo handling team.

WFS handles around 28,000 trucks annually at Milan Malpensa, Italy’s largest airfreight gateway, which manages about 65 percent of the country’s yearly air cargo volumes.

The new system was introduced as part of a broader redesign of the warehouse frontage, including the addition of truck parking bays. By using SMS messages to provide drivers with clear and timely warehouse door assignments, WFS has improved the flow of truck loading and unloading for both import and export cargo.

According to recent performance data, the average truck service time at the facility has fallen to 48 minutes, with only 10 percent of operations exceeding airport KPI targets during peak periods. The analysis also showed that 45 percent of truck visits are now completed within 30 minutes, while 75 percent are finished within one hour.

WFS said it is also continuing to promote its CargoKiosk technology to simplify and digitize truck and driver processing. Combined with the upgraded SMS solution, the technology is helping speed documentation handling, reduce delays for drivers, and improve vehicle productivity for freight forwarders and logistics providers.

“Continuous performance monitoring via daily reports is a key focus for WFS and ensures ongoing service improvement and operational transparency,” said Luigi Pellino, operations director. “This truck handling innovation provides the opportunity to boost throughput and increase customer satisfaction, delivering consistent, timely service and unlocking higher levels of efficiency and value. We invite all customers to actively use all digital solutions provided by WFS as the handler and the Airport to ease the acceptance and delivery process.”

Earlier in 2026, WFS Malpensa also introduced a dock coordination position and said it will continue investing in the area to support a reorganization of vehicle flow and a dedicated acceptance office at dock level in coordination with SEA, the airport authority.

WFS currently handles all types of cargo for 11 online and five offline airline customers.