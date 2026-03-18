Allied Universal Secures Patent for K9 Air Cargo Screening Platform

Allied Universal has been granted a U.S. patent for its K9-Comply platform, a mobile workflow solution designed to support compliance with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements for canine air cargo screening.

Developed by the company’s Enhanced Protection Services unit, the platform records canine inspections and links them to shipment identifiers and screening events, creating an audit-ready digital record. The system is designed to align with TSA’s Certified Cargo Screening Program-K9 (CCSP-K9) and streamline documentation and reporting processes for regulated cargo operations.

According to Allied Universal, K9-Comply has supported more than 500 TSA audits and is currently deployed across more than 160 locations in the United States. The company said the platform helps reduce administrative workload for air cargo stakeholders while improving visibility and traceability in screening workflows.

The solution was introduced in 2020 and is operated by Allied Universal’s canine handlers and security personnel. It centralizes documentation, enables real-time data capture and facilitates the transfer of screening records to support regulatory compliance.

The newly issued patent, titled “Canine Inspection Recording” (U.S. Patent No. 12,531,967), expands the company’s portfolio of screening and detection technologies. Allied Universal previously developed its SmartTech platform, which integrates X-ray screening with remote analysis by bomb technicians, and later combined it with canine detection capabilities for alarm resolution workflows.

Company executives said the patent reflects continued investment in technology to support evolving air cargo security requirements and improve operational efficiency in regulated screening environments.