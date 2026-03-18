WiTricity Expands Wireless Charging Platform To Support Lead-Acid and Lithium Fleets

WiTricity AI Tech has expanded its magnetic resonance wireless charging platform to support both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, opening the technology to a broader range of legacy and newer electric fleet vehicles.

The company said the update allows fleets, industrial operators and recreational vehicle users to adopt wireless charging without replacing existing vehicles or battery systems. The platform is designed to support applications where lead-acid batteries remain common, including golf carts, industrial vehicles, material-handling equipment and light-duty fleets.

According to WiTricity, its MR/1 charging platform has been adapted to manage the charging characteristics of both battery chemistries while maintaining safety, efficiency and reliability. The company said the system can be deployed through retrofit receiver modules, giving operators a way to modernize charging infrastructure without a full fleet replacement.

“After years of leading the EV wireless charging industry, we are excited to bring this technology to lead-acid batteries as well,” said Joe Benz, CEO of WiTricity. “This milestone allows fleets to adopt wireless charging without replacing their vehicles or their batteries, dramatically lowering the barrier to electrification and automation.”

WiTricity said the platform eliminates the need for plugs, cables and exposed connectors, which can help reduce maintenance demands and operational risks associated with wired charging systems.

“Charging a variety of battery chemistry types wirelessly required thoughtful adaptations to our technology,” said Ky Sealy, vice president of engineering at WiTricity. “We focused on ensuring the system maintains high efficiency and safety across multiple battery chemistries so fleets can deploy it with confidence.”

By supporting both legacy lead-acid and lithium-powered vehicles, WiTricity positions its wireless charging technology as a more flexible option for fleet operators looking to simplify charging operations and extend the usefulness of existing assets.