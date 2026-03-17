ECS Group Maintains Cargo Operations Amid Middle East Disruptions

ECS Group has maintained cargo operations across its global network as tensions escalate in the Middle East, prioritizing staff safety while ensuring continuity of critical air freight flows.

The company said personnel in higher-risk locations, including Dubai and Lebanon, were relocated early in the crisis, with teams transitioning to remote operations without disruption. ECS Group credited its in-house IT systems with enabling a rapid shift to offsite work while maintaining full operational oversight.

Through its global network, ECS Group coordinated closely with partner airlines to sustain service levels. Carriers including Middle East Airlines in Europe and Royal Jordanian in the United States supported ongoing operations, helping maintain flight activity and commercial coverage for routes serving the region.

The ability to sustain operations has supported the continued movement of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals and food products, into and out of affected markets, where supply chain reliability remains critical.

To address capacity constraints and shifting demand, ECS Group also implemented targeted charter operations on key routes, helping to mitigate shortfalls and maintain cargo throughput.

The company said its digital infrastructure played a central role in its response, enabling real-time operational management and flexibility during rapidly changing conditions.