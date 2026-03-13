dnata Expands Zurich Cargo Capacity With New Facility

dnata is expanding its cargo operations at Zurich Airport with a new purpose-built facility designed to increase capacity, streamline cargo flows and support growing demand for specialized freight handling.

The new dnata Cargo Centre, scheduled to open in early 2027, will increase the company’s annual cargo handling capacity in Zurich by 50 percent, from 60,000 to 90,000 tonnes. The expansion reflects sustained air freight demand at the airport and the need for modern infrastructure to support higher volumes and more complex cargo operations.

dnata handled 56,000 tonnes of cargo in Zurich in 2025, up nearly 4 percent year over year.

Construction of the new facility is already underway as part of a long-term investment in the company’s Zurich operations. The development is being led by Flughafen Zürich AG, which is investing more than CHF 40 million in building infrastructure, while dnata is committing approximately CHF 6 million to equip the site, including installation of a modern ULD material handling system.

Once complete, the cargo center will include 8,330 square meters of warehouse space, with 7,580 square meters dedicated to indoor cargo handling and an additional 4,600 square meters of covered outdoor handling areas. The facility will replace the airport’s aging Fracht West warehouse, originally built in the 1960s.

“The new dnata Cargo Centre represents a significant long-term investment in our operations at Zurich Airport,” said Willy Ruf, managing director of dnata Switzerland.

“Cargo operations at Zurich have evolved significantly over the past decade, with higher volumes, tighter turnaround expectations and a growing share of specialized shipments. This new facility allows us to rethink how cargo flows through the airport, from landside access to warehouse handling, in a way that better reflects how the market actually operates today.”

The facility is designed to improve operational efficiency and safety while supporting specialized cargo handling. Its layout will include two truck docks for ULD handling and 18 dock levelers to improve landside access and turnaround times.

A dedicated 1,000-square-meter pharmaceutical handling area will support GDP-compliant operations with temperature-controlled zones for both 2–8°C and 15–25°C cargo. The ULD material handling system is expected to improve cargo throughput and operational visibility, while updated office spaces are intended to support closer coordination between operational and administrative teams.

dnata plans to transition operations from the existing Fracht West facility through a phased relocation designed to maintain service continuity. Early access to the site will allow installation of specialized infrastructure, followed by a staged move of teams and cargo handling activities ahead of full operational launch.

The Zurich project is part of dnata’s broader investment in cargo infrastructure across its global network. Recent developments include a new cargo center in Amsterdam and additional facilities under development in Milan, Dubai and Erbil.

In Switzerland, dnata provides ground handling and cargo services at Zurich and Geneva airports, supporting more than 40 airline customers and employing approximately 1,300 staff.

Globally, dnata operates at more than 90 airports across 16 countries. In the 2024–25 financial year, the company handled more than 794,000 aircraft turns and moved 3.1 million tonnes of cargo.